LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting at East Muhammad Ali Boulevard and East Chestnut Street around 10 p.m. Ellis said the man was alert and conscious when police arrived.
He was taken to University Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
There are no suspects, according to police. Detectives are canvasing the area for information.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or submit tips through the crime tip portal by clicking here. Tips can be submitted anonymously.
