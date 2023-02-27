LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South Clay Street, near East Jefferson Street, around 8:30 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to University Hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries. Ellis said the man was alert and conscious when he was taken by EMS to the hospital.
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5763) or utilize the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
