LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A three-hour standoff in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Wednesday ended peacefully with a wanted man behind bars.
On Wednesday, Henry Hutchinson, 34, was arrested after a standoff with police for warrants out of Bullitt County, Kentucky, for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, assault, resisting arrest, fleeing and evading police and drug possession.
Jeffersonville Police Detective Sam Moss said police received a call around 6 p.m. for a welfare check in the 800 block of East Maple Street in downtown Jeffersonville. Police learned Hutchinson, a wanted person, was inside the residence.
Jeffersonville police deployed its Detective Division, the Crisis Negotiation Team, SWAT and the Quick Response Teams to the location. After hours of communications, Hutchinson surrendered to police without incident.
Hutchinson is currently being held in the Clark County Jail until he is extradited to Bullitt County.
