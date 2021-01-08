LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people have been arrested after a homemade pipe bomb was discovered this week in a Madison, Indiana, home.
Cameron Kinser, 32, and Sadie Wells, 26, were arrested in connection to the explosive, according to a post on the Madison Police Department's Facebook page. Police said Wells used to live in the East Street home where the bomb was found Wednesday.
"Anytime a person goes to the extent of producing something along these lines that can create mass destruction, obviously that's very concerning to all of us," Madison Police Chief John Wallace said. "We're going to continue dig into it and figure out what their motive was."
Police told WDRB News they found evidence from other explosives found last fall along a road in Jefferson County, Indiana, inside Wells' former home. That evidence pointed investigators to Kinser, according to police.
None of the devices from either incident exploded.
Kinser currently faces one count of manufacturing a destructive device, although police said in the Facebook post that an additional count is anticipated in connection to an investigation from October 2020.
Wells was charged with one count of possession of a destructive device, a level 5 felony, and possession of a syringe, which is a level 6 felony, according to the Facebook post.
