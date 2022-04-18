LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange woman is accused of attacking an Oldham County school bus driver in front of more than a dozen students.
According to court documents, the incident took place just after 4 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Russell Avenue and Maple Court in La Grange.
Police said they were sent to that intersection after a bus driver called for help on his radio, saying a parent had gotten onto the bus and attacked him.
By the time officers arrived, the suspect, 33-year-old Shaconda Malone, was gone.
According to court documents, the bus driver told officers he had removed a student from the bus at the school after that student threatened him.
Later, when he pulled into the intersection where the student would have normally gotten off the bus, Malone, the child's mother, was waiting. She allegedly got on the bus and started hitting the bus driver and spitting on him in front of 16 students who were still on the bus. The bus driver said Malone hit him three times and spit on him four or five times.
Malone wasn't at the scene when La Grange Police officers arrived, so they were sent to Malone's home. When she came to the door, she was told she was under arrest. Police said she then began resisting officers, screaming loudly and pulling her arms away from the handcuffs.
She was eventually taken into custody and charged with third-degree Assault of a School Employee or Volunteer, second-degree Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.
She is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
