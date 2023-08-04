LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mt. Washington man who authorities said had skulls, spinal cords and other bones in his home pleaded not guilty to gun charges Friday.
James Nott appeared in federal court, accused of unlawfully having two guns and ammunition due to a prior conviction.
Nott was arrested in July after the FBI obtained a warrant for his arrest as part of an investigation they started last year. According to court documents, Nott, 39, purchased human remains online using the alias of serial killer "William Burke."
Law enforcement viewed Nott's public Facebook page, which included posts about human remains for sale as recently as June 2023. While searching his home, investigators found 40 human skulls, spinal cords, femurs and hip bones. The skulls were decorated and around furniture in the apartment. One of the skulls had a head scarf around it, while another was on Nott's bed.
FBI agents also found an AK-47 with loaded magazines, dummy grenades, two plates of body armor and a loaded .38 special revolver.
Nott was previously sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release for felony violations including possession of an unregistered destructive device and possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of marijuana.
He's currently not facing charges for the human remains. He's expected to be back in court late next month.
