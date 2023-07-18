LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mt. Washington restaurant owner has been arrested after police said he sexually abused two of his teenage employees.
On Tuesday, 32-year-old Jonathan Balderas was arrested and booked into the Bullitt County Detention Center on a first degree sexual abuse charge.
Mt. Washington police said in a news release an investigation was started on May 8 after allegations from the Milano Italian Restaurant at 435 North Bardstown Road were made.
Police said their initial investigation lead to "overwhelming evidence" that Balderas, the owner of Milano Italian Restaurant, had "forcibly touched" a female employee's breast. Police said Balderas also forced the female employee to "touch another female employee's breast." Both victims, police said, are under the age of 18.
Balderas was arraigned on Tuesday, and is out on a $5,000 bond. His next court date is set for Oct. 3.
It's is still an ongoing investigation, according to police. Police ask anyone with information about this case or similar cases to contact the Mt. Washington Police Department at (502) 538-8143.
