LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Nelson County man was arrested after shooting at a construction crew on Monday, according to police.
Nelson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the St. Thomas area on New Haven Road. Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa was traveling northbound on New Haven Road near Balltown when he saw a White Ford Flex, according to police.
The vehicle didn't stop when police lights were turned on, and continued on Balltown Connector to Balltown Road. Police said the Ford vehicle starting have mechanical issues and the vehicle pursuit ended with two occupants leaving the vehicle.
Police said a passenger exited with his hands up and was placed in handcuffs, but the driver fled the scene on foot across a field. Davie Lyvers of New Haven was stopped and apprehended, despite resisting handcuffs.
Lyvers was taken to Nelson County Corrections. He was charged with fleeing or evading police in motor vehicle and on foot, wanton endangerment first degree police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment first degree, driving under the influence, reckless driving and resisting arrest, among other charges.
