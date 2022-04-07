LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man charged in connection with a double homicide at a New Albany gas station Monday appeared before a judge for the first time in the case Thursday afternoon.
Cherok Ameer Douglass, 37, was in a a wheelchair when he was brought into the Floyd County courtroom.
He was already charged with one count of Kidnapping and one count of Robbery. Today it was learned that he now faces two additional charges of Murder and one count of Attempted Murder.
Police believe Douglass shot and killed his wife, Brandee Kay Douglass, as well as a witness, 43-year-old Lorin Yelle, at the Circle K gas station near the intersection of Beechwood Avenue and Grantline Road in New Albany just after 10 a.m. on Monday.
After the shootings, police say Douglass fled in a red SUV. Police say when the car somehow became damaged, Douglass got out of the vehicle and ran into The Onion Restaurant & Tea House. Inside, he allegedly took a woman hostage and forced her at gunpoint into a silver SUV.
The woman was injured after she was hit by the SUV and thrown from the vehicle, according to court documents. She is expected to recover.
Police said Douglass then drove the vehicle at officers. That's when, Huls said, officers opened fire on Douglass, shooting him as he crashed the vehicle.
Both Douglass and the hostage were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be life threatening, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said.
He said two officers with the New Albany Police Department fired their weapons, as did a deputy with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey issued a statement Monday morning, saying in part that, "after an initial review of the incident it appears all officers at the scene of the officer involved shooting followed policy and acted appropriately."
Huls said originally the New Albany Police Department would handle the investigation of the Circle K homicide scene, while the Indiana State Police will investigate the scene at The Onion Restaurant & Tea House and the police-involved shooting. But on Tuesday morning, he said authorities decided that ISP would handle the entire investigation, in order to streamline the process.
Douglass' trial is set for Aug. 15. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 10.
Related Stories:
- Second victim involved in New Albany double homicide identified by authorities
- Authorities identify suspect, victim involved in New Albany double homicide
- 2 dead, 1 in custody after shootings at New Albany gas station
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.