LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified the second victim involved in the New Albany double homicide on Monday.
According to Indiana State Police, Lorin Yelle, 43, of Louisville was the man who was shot and killed at the Circle K.
Detectives don't think there's any connection between Yelle, and the suspect, 37-year-old Cherok Ameer Douglass, or Douglass' wife, the other victim, Bradlee Kay Douglass. Investigators believe Yelle was shot and killed after leaving the Circle K and walking to his vehicle.
According to ISP Sgt. Carey Huls, Cherok Douglass is facing preliminary charges of Kidnapping and Robbery. He is expected to face additional charges soon.
Police say they were called to Circle K near the intersection of Beechwood Avenue and Grand Line Road in New Albany just after 10 a.m. on Monday, where the bodies of a Yelle and Bradlee Douglass were seen on the ground.
Police were also sent to a second scene near Interstate 265 and Charlestown Road. Neighbors reported seeing police activity and hearing what sounded like several gunshots near the vicinity of The Onion Restaurant & Tea House.
The two scenes were related, according to Sgt. Huls, and the second scene involved a hostage situation.
Huls said Cherok Douglass fled in a red SUV. Police said the car somehow became damaged, and Douglass got out of the vehicle and ran into The Onion Restaurant & Tea House. Inside, he allegedly took a woman hostage and forced her at gunpoint into a silver SUV.
Police said the woman eventually fell from the vehicle and was injured.
At that point, police said Douglass drove the vehicle at officers. That's when, Huls said, officers opened fire on Douglass, shooting him as he crashed the vehicle.
Both Douglass and the hostage -- who is not being identified -- were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be life threatening, Huls said.
He said two officers with the New Albany Police Department fired their weapons, as did a deputy with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey issued a statement Monday morning, saying in part that, "after an initial review of the incident it appears all officers at the scene of the officer involved shooting followed policy and acted appropriately."
Huls said originally the New Albany Police Department would handle the investigation of the Circle K homicide scene, while the Indiana State Police will investigate the scene at The Onion Restaurant & Tea House and the police-involved shooting. But on Tuesday morning, he said authorities decided that ISP would handle the entire investigation, in order to streamline the process.
