LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of trying to break into a New Albany home after pointing a gun at a doorbell camera has been formally charged. 

Coby R. Walker pleaded not guilty to attempting to commit a residential break-in and public intoxication in a Floyd County courtroom Thursday afternoon. His court appearance came a few days after he allegedly showed up at a home off Garretson Lane and Slate Run Road around 4 a.m. on June 19.

Footage from the home's doorbell camera helped investigators find Walker, according to a news release from New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey. 

The video shows a shirtless man wearing sunglasses with a cast on his arm walk up to the door and point a gun directly at the doorbell camera. He opens the outer door and tries to open the second door, which was locked, before walking away.

A family was inside the home at the time. 

The judge set Walker's bond at $50,000. Online records do not list his next court date.  

