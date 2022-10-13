LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida bodybuilder is accused of killing his ex-wife, who's from New Albany.
Ian Baunach was arrested in connection to the death of 39-year-old Katie Baunach. She'd been missing since Sept. 30, and prior to her disappearance, she'd accused Ian Baunach of physically abusing one of their children and obtained a restraining order, asking a court to send her ex-husband to counseling.
Federal investigators said they found her car parked in Ian Baunach's driveway with her purse inside. They also found her wedding band and engagement ring in a safe with 13 vials of steroids and more than a dozen unregistered silencers.
Investigators said they found human remains in a burn pile — including part of a jawbone and a tooth — and a 50-gallon-barrell that was outside, which "reeked of decaying flesh," according to the federal criminal complaint.
Katie Baunach, who worked as a nurse, is from New Albany but lived in Florida at the time of her death. The former married couple shared two children.
Ian Baunach is being held without bail on several charges, including first-degree premeditated murder, illegally cremating a body, drug possession and violating federal firearms law.
