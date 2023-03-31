LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A student at South Oldham County High School was arrested on Thursday after police said he brought a "large amount" of marijuana to school for "sale and use."
According to court documents, 18-year-old Chad Buesking was taken into custody shortly before noon.
Police said they were called to South Oldham High School at about 10:45 a.m. after a K-9 drug dog searched Buesking's class and it was determined that Buesking had marijuana in his possession.
Lori Webb, a spokeswoman for the school, said it was a random drug search -- something that takes place several times a year at all of their high schools.
According to police, after searching both Buesking's person and his vehicle, school staff eventually found a plastic container holding a large amount of marijuana and rolling papers. Police said Buesking also had digital scales and a THC vape pen in his possession.
Buesking was arrested by the Oldham County Police Department and charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Webb would not comment on any disciplinary action that would be taken against Buesking.
