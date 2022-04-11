LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County woman has been charged with murder in connection with an accident that killed a 16-year-old girl.
Lily Fairfield, a North Oldham High School student, was killed in the crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 42 West, just east of state Road 393 near La Grange, on Nov. 10, 2021.
Oldham County Police say a truck driven by Goshen resident Theresa Devine and a Mazda collided around 8 a.m. that morning. Both vehicles were found off the road.
Fairfield was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and the driver of the sedan and a passenger in the truck both suffered "serious physical injuries," according to police. Fairfield's family said her sister, Zoe, was also injured in the crash.
Devine was indicted on Friday by an Oldham County grand jury on the charges of murder, seven counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of assault and persistent felony offender.
Following the incident, Fairfield's family released the following statement in part:
"Although no indictment or list of charges will ever bring Lily back, we are grateful to the dedicated law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and forensic technicians who are working to bring our family justice.
We will continue to work with lawmakers to strengthen punishments for DUIs, increase funding for laboratory technicians so that delays like these are not the norm, and reevaluate the ways in which we provide rehabilitation for repeat offenders."
Oldham County Police were searching for Devine on Monday afternoon, whose bond has been set at $1 million.
Anyone with information on Devine's whereabouts is asked to call Oldham County Police at 502-222-1300 or Oldham County Dispatch at 502-222-0100. You can remain anonymous.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.