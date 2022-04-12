LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have found and arrested an Oldham County woman charged with murder in connection to an accident that killed a 16-year-old girl.
Theresa Devine was booked into the Oldham County Detention Center around 10:00 p.m. Monday in connection to the death of North Oldham High School student Lily Fairfield. Just three days before that deadly crash, Devine was arrested for impaired driving.
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 42 West, just east of state Road 393 near La Grange, on Nov. 10, 2021.
Oldham County Police say a truck driven by Devine and a Mazda collided around 8:00 a.m. that morning. Both vehicles were found off the road.
Lily's older sister, Zoe, was driving the two to school that morning. Zoe survived, but was seriously injured.
Fairfield was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A passenger in the truck suffered "serious physical injuries," according to police.
Devine was indicted on Friday by an Oldham County grand jury on the charges of murder, seven counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of assault and persistent felony offender.
According to public court records, the 43-year-old Goshen resident has a criminal history. Some of her charges include not showing up for court, driving without a license and just three days before the accident — a DUI.
Court records show on Nov. 7, 2021 a bystander told an LMPD officer Devine appeared to be driving while "severely impaired." When the officer pulled Devine over, the officer said in the citation Devine was "slurring speech, appeared disheveled, glassy eyes, constricted pupils, and gave a confusing account on where she was going."
The citation also said that Devine, "admitted to taking Suboxone." Suboxone is a drug to help treat narcotic dependence. The arrest report said Devine had a prescription for the drug in her purse.
Fairfield's sister, Zoe, is now working with lawmakers, pushing for stricter laws for repeat DUI offenders. Fairfield wants it called "Lily's Law" in honor of her sister.
Following the incident, Fairfield's family released the following statement in part:
"Although no indictment or list of charges will ever bring Lily back, we are grateful to the dedicated law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and forensic technicians who are working to bring our family justice.
We will continue to work with lawmakers to strengthen punishments for DUIs, increase funding for laboratory technicians so that delays like these are not the norm, and reevaluate the ways in which we provide rehabilitation for repeat offenders."
"Lily's Law" passed the house this last session, but it was not heard by the senate judiciary committee. The family is pushing for it to be presented next session.
