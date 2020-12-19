LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Harrison County, Indiana, resident helped police catch a man accused of stealing someone's car from a dealership in Corydon.
Police allege Joshua Howerton drove away from the dealership in a car belonging to an associate, according to a Facebook post from the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
Authorities said a friend of the associate saw Howerton in the car at a nearby gas station, called police and followed the car.
Deputies eventually caught up to Howerton and arrested him. When they did, they found several stolen items that Howerton said he took from "random unlocked vehicles during the night," the department said in its Facebook post.
"We are asking individuals in the Corydon area to check their vehicles and call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department to report any missing property," authorities said in the post.
