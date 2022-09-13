LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a carjacking suspect is in critical condition after stealing a car, fleeing on foot, and then shooting himself.
LMPD Spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff said 3rd Division officers responded to a carjacking at the Speedway at Terry Road and Greenwood Road just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Ruoff said police found an unoccupied car matching a description of the car that was stolen at the Kroger on New Cut Road. A man matching the suspect's description was found on Southside Drive a short time later.
Ruoff said the suspect took off on foot behind a building in the 7300 block of Southside Drive, where he shot himself.
He was taken to University Hospital and remains in critical condition.
