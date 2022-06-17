LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said one man died and another was injured in a shooting in Shelbyville.
It happened Friday morning on Juniper Drive, not far from Smithfield Road. Officers said they tried to save one man, but he died at the scene.
A second man was also shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said this wasn't a random incident, and there's no threat to the general public.
If you have any information on this incident you're asked to call Shelby County Crime Stoppers at 502-633-4500.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.