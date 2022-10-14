LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was found shot to death Thursday night in Jeffersontown.
According Detective Mike Lauder of the Jeffersontown Police Department, officers were sent to the 3000 block of Tree Lane, off Old Six Mile Lane, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who has since been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 26-year-old Jermaine Wolo. The coroner's office said he died of a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Lauder said police currently have no suspects. Anyone with any information should call the Jeffersontown Police Department at 502-267-0503.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.