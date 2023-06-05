LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the city's Portland neighborhood Monday evening.
According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, officers with the department's First Division responded in the 200 block of North 19th Street, near Rowan Street, on a reported shooting around 6 p.m.
Officers found a man who had been shot in the hand. He was transported to University Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating and canvassing the area, however, they have no suspects.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673), or submit information on the crime tip portal by clicking here.
