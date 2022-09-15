LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Nelson County.
Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police got a call about a shooting on Quarry Lane in Bardstown.
Once on scene, officers found Bobby Allen Cross, 44, dead in a garage.
Investigators believe there was an altercation between him and another man, Allen Wayne Cross.
Police said Bobby Cross assaulted and began to choke Allen Cross, who then fired a shot, killing Bobby Cross.
Police are still investigating. It's unclear whether or not anyone was arrested or charged in the case.
