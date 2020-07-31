LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a break-in at a Derb E Cigs store in Middletown.
Three people were caught on camera just after 2 a.m. Friday entering the store at 11517 Shelbyville Rd. through a smashed window and breaking into several display cases.
Store owner Troy LeBlanc said the suspects grabbed electronic cigarettes and got out in a matter of seconds.
LeBlanc said his stores have been hit at least 10 times over the past six years.
"It's just the cost of doing business," he said. "That's what sucks about it is, I have to every year build in my budget break-ins, and it's generally between $10,000 and $20,000 a year."
The store is still open for business.
