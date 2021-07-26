LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a double shooting that happened near a business in south Louisville.
A MetroSafe supervisor confirms that officers were called at 1:17 p.m. Monday to a parking lot near the intersection of Manslick Road and Gagel Avenue. When officers arrived they found two people who had been shot.
Both people were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Police have not given any information on their conditions.
The shooting happened in a parking lot near a skating rink and a pharmacy.
This story will be updated.
