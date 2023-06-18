LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide that took place in Vine Grove, Kentucky, early Saturday morning.
According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, the Vine Grove Police Department was the first agency to arrive on the scene of a possible murder-suicide at a home on Edgebrook Drive, near the intersection of Knox Avenue and West Main Street, over the weekend.
They contacted the Kentucky State Police for assistance just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Officers with the Vine Grove Police Department were sent to the home to check on the welfare of the residents. When they arrived, officers discovered the bodies of 67-year-old Allen McLean, and his wife, 48-year-old Lisa McLean. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe Allen McLean shot his wife before turning the gun on himself, according to the news release.
The investigation is ongoing.
