LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot Sunday evening in the Russell neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a man was shot around 8:30 p.m. on Cedar Street near South 29th Street. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.
"First Division detectives are handling the investigation and believe they have accounted for all involved parties with no outstanding persons," Smiley said. "The investigation continues at this hour."
Earlier Sunday afternoon, a man died in a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood. It was Louisville's 90th homicide this year, according to community activist Christopher 2X.
