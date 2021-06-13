LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death Sunday afternoon in the Wyandotte neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Officers found the man with "a fatal gunshot wound" upon responding around 4:30 p.m. to a shooting reported in the 700 block of Denmark Street, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a statement. That's not far from the intersection of West Fairmont Avenue and Southern Parkway.
Detectives with LMPD's Homicide Unit "believe the shooting occurred outside," Smiley said.
No arrests had been made in connection to the case as of Sunday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
