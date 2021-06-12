LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- According to Louisville Metro Police, one person was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood Friday night.
Police were called to to a house at the 4200 block of Grand Avenue were they found a man believed to be in his thirties dead as a result of gunshot wounds.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.