LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Carrollton man is in custody after authorities say he posted video of himself physically abusing a 2-year-old on the popular social media app Snapchat.
According to court documents, 23-year-old Benjamin Franklin was arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff's Department on Thursday evening.
Authorities say they were called to Carroll County Memorial Hospital Thursday evening on a report of child abuse. When they arrived, they examined a child, who had "obvious visible injuries to his face and to his neck," including fresh scrapes.
According to court documents, deputies spoke with the boy's mother, who told them she was at work earlier in the day when she was contacted by several people who said Franklin had posted a video in his Snapchat account showing him physically abusing the child.
Specifically, the video allegedly showed him "holding the child in the air by his throat and then slamming the child onto the bed," according to court documents.
When deputies confronted Franklin about the allegations, he allegedly admitted to hitting the child several times in the face, picking him up by the throat and choking him and then throwing him down onto the bed. Investigators say he also admitted to recording the incident.
Franklin was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child and first degree strangulation. He is currently being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.
