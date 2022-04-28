LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a man wanted for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl led officers on a chase through Jackson County, crashing into another vehicle and seriously injuring a woman.
According to court documents, the investigation began Wednesday, March 30, when a 15-year-old girl came forward to say she had been sexually assaulted by 19-year-old Jeremiah Pendygraft.
Police said the girl told them the assault took place the previous evening, when Pendygraft picked her up and drove her to Gaiser Park. While they were in the vehicle, the girl said he kissed her, fondled her sexually and pulled her pants down, despite her telling him several times to stop.
According to court documents, police confronted Pendygraft about the allegations Monday, April 4. Police said Pendygraft originally told them that he'd given the girl two rides. He said that on March 30, he drove the teen to Gaiser Park, but when he found out she was 15, he told her he was going to take her home because they shouldn't really be hanging out since she was a minor.
But according to court documents, the officer confronted Pendygraft and said he knew that there had been sexual activity. Police said Pendygraft told them he didn't want to talk about it and that he would "just leave it at that until he talked to a lawyer and it went to court."
At the time, Pendygraft was released, but on April 18, a warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor.
On Tuesday, April 26, at about 11 p.m., an officer with the Seymour Police Department spotted Pendygraft in the parking lot of the McDonald's, near the interchange between U.S. 31 and U.S. 50. The officer heard "loud screaming" from a female voice and spotted Pendygraft in a car. According to court documents, the officer tried to stop Pendygraft, but he sped away.
Police said Pendygraft led them on a chase north on I-65 at speeds over 100 mph. He got off the interstate at Exit 64 in Bartholomew County. That's where police said he crashed into another vehicle, causing serious injuries to the driver.
Pendygraft was arrested and charged with Operating a Vehicle with a Controlled Substance Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Dealing in a Controlled Substance.
He also faces the original charge of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor.
Pendygraft is currently being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.
