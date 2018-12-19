LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville woman stole thousands of dollars from a victim with special needs.
Carla Summers, 41, was arrested on Tuesday.
According to an arrest report, Summers stole the money between April and August of this year from the victim's special needs trust account. Police don't say what she did with the money, but they do say that she took it, "for her own personal benefit."
Police say more than $10,000 was taken from the victim.
According to officials, Summers also "deprived" the victim of a wheelchair worth more than $18,000.
She's charged with theft by deception and knowingly exploiting an adult.
Summers' relationship is not known.
Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.