LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man followed a woman and her daughter in a northern Indiana grocery store before he tried to kidnap the little girl.
According to a report by FOX 59, the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Needler's Fresh Market in Marion, Indiana.
Court documents show that the mother walked into the door with her 4-year-old daughter and kept her close because she saw a "weird guy" wearing a hoodie, a black ski mask or beanie, light-colored jeans and work boots.
That man was later identified as Jason Milliner.
Police say Milliner followed the woman and her daughter around the produce section. She saw him again in the dairy section.
The woman told police she held her daughter's hand tightly because she felt uncomfortable. When he was out of sight, she said she let go of her daughter's hand so she could reach for some sour cream.
Police say the man then walked up to the little girl and grabbed her coat, trying to pull her away. The child then grabbed her mother's leg and yelled "Mommy!" according to court documents. The mother dropped her basket and screamed, picking up her daughter and yelling at the man.
The man then ran away, as customers looked on.
Police say the woman reported the incident to police and posted about it on Facebook.
Police say they were able to review surveillance video from the grocery store showing the suspect walking into the store a few minutes after the woman and her child arrived. The cameras show him following the victims to various sections of the store, but since there aren't working cameras in the particular area where the alleged abduction attempt took place, the act wasn't captured on video.
Investigators say other cameras captured video of the man walking down the dairy aisle and "throwing his hands up," although he wasn't running. Police say other video showed him taking off his beanie or ski mask and walking quickly out of the store.
According to court documents, the man in the video spent seven minutes in the store but didn't buy anything.
An image of the suspect was distributed to police and police identified him as Milliner. When confronted at his home, Milliner admitted to being in the store earlier in the day.
He was questioned at the police department, before the Grant County Prosecutor's Office charged him with kidnapping.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.