LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Berea, Kentucky are looking for a man accused of stealing a bank full of donations for the Children's Miracle Network from a Walmart.
Police said a man parked his car in front of the Walmart entrance early Saturday morning and drove off with the charity coin machine. The theft was not reported until 6 p.m. Saturday night.
"Some of the employees at Walmart had noticed the machine was missing, so they asked loss prevention if someone had came and taken it away," Officer Amanda Chitwood with the Berea Police Department told Lex18.
Police estimate the bank contained about $500 worth of donations inside. The money was meant to help sick children.
