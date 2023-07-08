LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are searching for a Hart County inmate who escaped while on work release.
John M. English, 41, was assigned to a work release at Kentucky Chrome Works in Horse Cave. The 5-foot-11, 175 pound white man walked away from a work release located at 100 Bluegrass Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release. English was last seen wearing brown shorts and a white shirt.
He was being hosted at the Hart County Jail on offenses of possession of a controlled substance and persistent felony offender, according to KSP.
Anyone with any information about English is asked to call KSP's Post 3 at (27) 782-2010.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.