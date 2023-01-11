LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a man caught on camera stealing from a smoke shop early Tuesday in the Hillview area.
In a social media post, the Hillview Police Department said the suspect broke the front window at the Smokers World Smoke Shop on Old Preston Highway around 2 a.m.
Police said the suspect is shown on video going behind the counter to take cash from the register. It's believed he took $300 and two or three handfuls of vape products before running out the back door of the store.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the burglary is asked to call the Hillview Police Department at (502) 955-6808 or dispatch at (502) 955-7480. Tips can also be submitted by messaging the department on its Facebook page, here.
