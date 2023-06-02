LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The president of a large manufacturing company with operations in Louisville and southern Indiana was arrested Friday on several warrants.
Kentucky State Police arrested 57-year-old John Christopher Gibbs, the president and CEO of GIM, Inc. Gibbs is facing multiple counts of theft, fraud and corrupt business influence.
Last November GIM, Inc. expanding its Louisville services to Scottsburg. The plan was to build a 300,000-square-foot facility which would've brought hundreds of jobs.
There was more than $18 million invested in the Scottsburg project. The facility was going to make a replacement for concrete that could be used in parking garages, bridges and more.
According to Indiana State Police, a detective was contacted by a business vendor and potential fraud victim in March. The vendor alleged Gibbs paid for services with a fraudulent check.
The check was for an amount for more than $10,000, and detectives believe Gibbs knowingly wrote the check the day after he closed the associated checking account.
Over the course of the investigation, detectives learned of other agencies who were potential victims and owed large payments from GIM, Inc. for the work they completed at the factory in Scottsburg.
The victims included various contractors in southern Indiana and a locally based financial institution. There's more than $302,000 total in suspected fraudulent monies in the case.
Gibbs was arrested at a Simpsonville hotel that he was using as his residence. KSP also arrested Gibbs on related warrants from Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia.
