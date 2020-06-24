LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction after the Sun Valley Golf Course was vandalized overnight.
According to posts on social media, a vehicle stolen from someone who plays at the course frequently was used to make tire tracks on the course located at 6505 Bethany Lane, which is just off Lower River Road.
Pictures posted on Twitter show the extent of the damage.
$1000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this damage at Sun Valley golf course @loukyparks pic.twitter.com/xMAsTeQnGN— Louisville Metro Golf (@Kygolfnews) June 24, 2020
Louisville's golf courses have been struggling in recent months, and at one point their future was in doubt because of the city's budget shortfalls.
Anyone with information is asked to call the golf course at 502-937-9228 or the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.