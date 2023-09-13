Salem Shooting Map

Pictured: a computer-generated map depicting the location of a fatal shooting in Salem, Ind., on Aug. 7, 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Washington County, Indiana, woman will not face charges for killing a man because that man was holding a gun to her husband's head.

It happened in Salem, Ind., on Aug. 7. 

Indiana State Police said the woman shot Michael Chastain in self-defense.

Chastain previously dated the woman's daughter.

Police say Chastain drove through their garden and into a basketball goal at their home, before jumping out and pulling a gun on the woman's husband.

At that point, the woman grabbed her gun and fired one shot, killing Chastain.

ISP says the woman had a permit and training.

