LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Washington County, Indiana, woman will not face charges for killing a man because that man was holding a gun to her husband's head.
It happened in Salem, Ind., on Aug. 7.
Indiana State Police said the woman shot Michael Chastain in self-defense.
Chastain previously dated the woman's daughter.
Police say Chastain drove through their garden and into a basketball goal at their home, before jumping out and pulling a gun on the woman's husband.
At that point, the woman grabbed her gun and fired one shot, killing Chastain.
ISP says the woman had a permit and training.
