LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has died after a double shooting that left a man dead in the Shawnee neighborhood on Nov. 8.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identifies the woman as Essance Duvall, 19, of Louisville. She died two days after the shooting at University Hospital.
LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff said that officers with the department's Second Division responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue, near West Market Street, around 10:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8.
When officers arrived, they found Robert Sanders, 21, of Louisville. He died at the scene of a gunshot wound.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but has not released the names of any possible suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted online through the LMPD Crime Tip Portal, here.
