LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Frankfort arrested eight people during a narcotics operation last week.
Detectives served four narcotics warrants over a 3-day period in Frankfort and Franklin County.
"Operation Smash" took meth, heroin, a pound of marijuana, and over 1,400 Xanax bars off the streets.
Police also seized almost $18,000 in drug money and two guns -- one of which was reported stolen from Louisville.
The following people were arrested during the sweep:
Christopher J. Miller, 29: Possession of handgun by convicted felon; trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree (meth) enhanced; trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree 2nd or greater offenses (heroin) enhanced; trafficking in Controlled Substance 3rd degree enhanced; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; receiving stolen property - handgun
Ann K. Thompson, 52: Possession of handgun by convicted felon; trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree (meth) enhanced; trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree 2nd or greater offenses (heroin) enhanced; trafficking in controlled substance 3rd degree enhanced; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; receiving stolen property - handgun.
Steven A. Miller, 29: Possession of handgun by convicted felon; trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree (heroin) enhanced; trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree (meth) enhanced; trafficking in controlled substance 3rd degree enhanced; possession of marijuana; possession of Drug paraphernalia; receiving stolen property - handgun.
Kevin Barnette, 44: Trafficking in marijuana 2nd or greater offense (8oz-5 lbs); 2 counts of trafficking in a controlled substance 3rd degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor; unlawful transaction with a minor.
Amanda F. Pulliam, 43: Trafficking in marijuana 1st offense (8oz-5 lbs); 2 counts of trafficking in a controlled substance 3rd degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor; unlawful transaction with a minor.
Tonya I. Ward, 58: Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree; possession of marijuana.
Matthew L. Gill Jr., 54: Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree.
Kellie M. Shouse, 31: Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (meth); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia
