LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelbyville man has been arrested and charged with criminal abuse after authorities said he severely beat a 10-year-old boy with a belt.
According to court documents, 45-year-old John Rogers was arrested by deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Department Thursday afternoon.
Investigators said they were called to Rogers home sometime on Thursday for an unspecified "police action" involving the boy. Rogers told authorities he would be disciplining the boy.
A few hours later, neighbors called police to report possible child abuse.
According to the neighbors, Rogers dragged the 10-year-old boy to their home, lifted up his shirt and showed them where he'd hit the boy with a belt several times. They said the boy's back had been badly beaten and bruised.
The neighbors said Rogers told them, "this is what happens when you break into a house."
Deputies met with the boy hours later at his grandmother's house and allegedly witnessed severe bruising on his back.
Rogers was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse. He's currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
