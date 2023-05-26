LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville man was arrested Thursday morning after investigators said he was caught with child pornography.
According to court documents, 29-year-old Dustin Scott was arrested by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch.
Police said they were conducting an undercover investigation online when Scott uploaded five images that included child pornography.
At that point, police executed a search warrant of Scott's home on Cedar Grove Road in Shepherdsville. They said they discovered that Scott uploaded the images from his phone and also had child pornography videos on his phone.
When confronted, Scott allegedly admitted that he used various apps to access child pornography.
He was arrested and charged with distribution and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He's currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
