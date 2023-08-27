LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shooting in downtown Louisville early Sunday killed one and injured 6 others.
Louisville Metro Police said the shooting happened about 3 a.m. at Southern Restaurant and Lounge at Third and Market Streets.
When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot and killed. Five others were injured. Police updated information and said four of those were shot were shot.
One man is in critical condition at UofL Hospital. Three women and another man had what police said were not life-threatening injuries.
Major Shannon Lauder said one person at the scene was injured in a fall and not shot, as investigators previously believed.
One victim was found at Jewish Hospital downtown. No information was given on that person's condition.
Police said there is no suspect or suspects early in the investigation.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the LMPD tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or you can use the the crime tip portal, click here.
