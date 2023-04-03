LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shooting in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood sent one man to the hospital on Monday afternoon.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police said 4th Division officers were called at about 2:15 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Earl Avenue near Colorado Street, which is just off Arcade Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Police did not have information about his condition.
Police said there are no known suspects and ask that anyone with information call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You may also use the Crime Tip Portal, click here.
