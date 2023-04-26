LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating after a state trooper fired at a suspect who allegedly tried to hit the trooper with his vehicle.
The incident started around 10:30 p.m., according to a news release. That's when an officer from the Hope Police Department tried to pull over a Pontiac driven by a man identified as 41-year-old Joseph Morrow from Madison.
Morrow refused to stop, and police from several agencies pursued him for about 30 minutes. Police said he entered a residential area just east of Columbus where he drove through yards before heading toward a state trooper who was standing outside his vehicle.
As Morrow approached in the vehicle, the trooper "fired at least one round from his department issued handgun." Neither the trooper nor Morrow were injured, and Morrow drove for another mile before he got out of the vehicle. He was quickly arrested on numerous charges.
Morrow was taken to the Columbus Regional Hospital for evaluation before being taken to the the Bartholomew County Jail.
