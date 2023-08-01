LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Washington County, Indiana man was arrested for child molestation Tuesday afternoon after allegedly having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a minor.
Detectives with Indiana State Police, Sellersburg post, arrested 46-year-old Robert Higginbotham of Pekin at a Harrison County, Indiana home, according to a news release.
Higginbotham is charged with one count felony child molestation of a child under 14.
ISP began an investigation in July, after they were contacted by the Indiana Department of Child Services about possible illegal sexual activity between Higginbotham and a preteen female victim.
Detectives interview Higginbotham and the family of the alleged victim. Child Services conducted a "forensic interview with the victim" and determined that sexual activity did happen in the summer of 2021 in a Pekin home where Higginbotham was temporarily living.
He is currently being held in the Washington County Jail.
