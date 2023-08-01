Robert Higginbotham mug

Robert Higginbotham, 46 of Pekin, Indiana, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 on a child molestation charge after Indiana State Police said he had engaged in sexual activity with a minor in 2021. (Photo courtesy of Washington County Jail)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Washington County, Indiana man was arrested for child molestation Tuesday afternoon after allegedly having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a minor. 

Detectives with Indiana State Police, Sellersburg post, arrested 46-year-old Robert Higginbotham of Pekin at a Harrison County, Indiana home, according to a news release.

Higginbotham is charged with one count felony child molestation of a child under 14.

ISP began an investigation in July, after they were contacted by the Indiana Department of Child Services about possible illegal sexual activity between Higginbotham and a preteen female victim.

Detectives interview Higginbotham and the family of the alleged victim. Child Services conducted a "forensic interview with the victim" and determined that sexual activity did happen in the summer of 2021 in a Pekin home where Higginbotham was temporarily living. 

He is currently being held in the Washington County Jail. 

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.