LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was arrested after a three-month investigation and charged with child molestation, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).
James D. Lane, 28, was charged on one count of child molesting.
According to ISP, the investigation began in April after a report that a female juvenile was molested at a rural Jackson County home. The victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Bloomington, saying she was touched inappropriately by Lane.
Lane, from Medora, turned himself into police on July 8.
