LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is charged with multiple child sex crimes that happened decades ago, after an alleged victim contacted police.
In a release, Indiana State Police said Rex W. Sheckell, 57, of Lanesville, Indiana is facing several charges, including felony child molesting, sexual misconduct with a minor and other charges.
Trooper Mackenzie Benham began investigating the case in July, after the alleged victim contacted police. During the investigation, ISP learned the alleged molestations happened in the late 1990s and early 2000s at Sheckell's home and at a camp located in Harrison County.
Sheckell was arrested on Oct. 20 and booked into the Harrison County Jail.
Anyone with information about the case or feels they could be a victim is encouraged to call the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg at (812) 248-4374.
