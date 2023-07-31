LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into an elementary school in Prospect and hitting a police officer with his car as he tried to get away.
According to an arrest report, Shawn Hovekamp, 28, Taylorsville, Ky. was taken into custody on Saturday.
Oldham County Police said officers were called to the Hill Crest neighborhood just after 5 p.m. on a report of an impaired driver in a Silver Ford Fusion. Hovekamp allegedly drove into the garage door of a house on Albrecht Drive. The citation said police caught up with Hovekamp the first time, when he parked his vehicle on a street nearby.
Police said they asked Hovekamp to get out of the car, but he put the vehicle back in gear and tried to drive off, as an officer was trying to get him out of the car. The car nearly hit the officer.
The arrest report said Hovekamp drove off at a high rate of speed, went off the roadway and into a yard, nearly hitting multiple people -- including two children -- before getting away from police.
Officers continued to search for Hovekamp before being called to Goshen Elementary about 6:30 p.m. Police found the car with broken windows. Police determined that he had driven his vehicle into the building, "damaging the entry doors enough for him to enter the building." The arrest report said police found Hovekamp in a closed classroom yelling incoherently.
Oldham County Police said they believed Hovekamp showed signs of being under the influence of a narcotic. He was taken by ambulance to UofL Hospital in downtown Louisville to be treated for injuries. Officers also got a search warrant for a blood draw to be tested.
Hovekamp was taken to the Oldham County Detention Center. He is charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer, wanton endangerment, reckless driving, operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, Burglary, criminal mischief and fleeing or evading police.
