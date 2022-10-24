LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager was charged in the 2021 murder of a man in Louisville's California neighborhood.
On Sunday, June 20, 2021, Louisville Metro Police 2nd Division officers found a man who had been shot at Date Street and Dr. WJ Hodge. William Young III, 49, died at the scene.
In a release Monday, LMPD said a suspect was arrested Oct. 14 in Nashville. Investigators said the suspect was 16 at the time of the murder, so his name won't be released.
