LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a teen was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after an accidental shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. 

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Arcade Avenue, according to a news release. That's where officers from LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found "a teenaged male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot."

The victim was taken to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment, and police said he is expected to survive. 

